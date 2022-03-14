Fernando Tatis Jr. fractures wrist, will undergo surgery

The San Diego Padres are kicking off Spring Training this week in Peoria, Arizona, but they will be doing so without their best player.

According to general manager A.J. Preller, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to undergo surgery on his fractured wrist and should be out for up to three months.

Tatis Jr. injured his wrist during the offseason and will need three months to recover, meaning he won’t be available until mid-June at the earliest.

In his first full true season in the majors last year, Tatis Jr. batted .282 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI’s.

This news definitely puts the Padres in a difficult spot and makes their attempt to go back to the playoffs a little more challenging.

With Tatis Jr. out, Jake Cronenworth and Ha-seong Kim will likely spend the most time covering for him at shortstop. But, with a couple middle infielders still available in free agency, the Padres might want to take a flier on one to contribute in the early part of the year.