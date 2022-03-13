 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 124: Live reaction to Nelson Cruz not signing with the Padres

Plus, I took questions from the viewers on YouTube and discussed what’s next for AJ Preller...

By Ben Fadden
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Two Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

I went live for more than an hour and a half to give my thoughts on Nelson Cruz going to the Nationals over the Padres. I discussed with the live viewers what Preller should do now that Cruz is gone. It’s a tough night to be a Padres fan but hopefully A.J. Preller will make a move on Monday.

