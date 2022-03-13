Talking Friars Ep. 124: Live reaction to Nelson Cruz not signing with the Padres

I went live for more than an hour and a half to give my thoughts on Nelson Cruz going to the Nationals over the Padres. I discussed with the live viewers what Preller should do now that Cruz is gone. It’s a tough night to be a Padres fan but hopefully A.J. Preller will make a move on Monday.
Ep. 124: Live Reaction to #Padres missing out on Nelson Cruz— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 14, 2022
-What Preller should do now
-Pros/cons of Cruz to WSH
-Reacting live to Lin's Suzuki report
-1 fan hates Myers for no reason
-Discussing every big move from Sunday
https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
https://t.co/oM5pVxDAPv
