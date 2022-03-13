Padres announce televised Spring Training schedule

Bally Sports San Diego will be carrying 12 San Diego Padres Spring Training games, according to an announcement just made by the club.

Seven of the 12 broadcasts will be done by Don Orsillo and Mark Grant or Mark Sweeney while the other five will be other teams’ feeds being simulcast on Bally Sports San Diego. The first TV game will be the Padres spring opener against the Seattle Mariners this Friday at 1:05 pm PT.

Bob Scanlan is returning this season as the main dugout reporter. All 12 games will be available on the Bally Sports app if you want to stream them.

97.3 The Fan will broadcast every game on the radio with Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr. providing the play by play and commentary of the game.

Both broadcasting teams are expected to be on site at games this season so no more remote broadcasts!