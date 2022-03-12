Talking Friars Ep. 123: Hot stove heating up, Clevinger adds new pitch, Padres interest in trading for All-Star outfielder

Saturday is almost over and the San Diego Padres still haven’t made a single move post lockout. There were other moves like Chris Bassitt being dealt to the New York Mets and Mitch Garver going to the Minnesota Twins so I discussed. Annie Heilbrunn came out with a feature on Joe Musgrove and Mike Clevinger’s preparation for the season and there was some important information included so I’ll give you that info as well. One of San Diego’s catchers is expected to be traded but which is the one most likely to go?

Finally, Bryan Reynolds could be a trade target for the Padres but should they trade for him? I give you my thoughts. Let me know in the comments if you agree.