Padres showing trade interest in Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds but should they acquire him?

While all the buzz on Padres Twitter is surrounding the possibility of general manager A.J. Preller signing Seiya Suzuki or Nelson Cruz in free agency, there’s another player that the organization has shown some interest in, according to Ken Rosenthal. It’s Bryan Reynolds.

That certainly isn’t a name that Padres fans have been thinking about acquiring and Reynolds for some reason brings back some Adam Frazier vibes for me so I’d be hesitant to make that type of move when the Padres need more huge, out of this world power and they’d have to give up huge prospect capital on top of that (more on that in a moment) if they want to get the 27-year-old.

While Reynolds was a six win player last season and did hit 24 homers, that is his career high. 66% of his home runs came in the first half of the season last year so take away what you will from that.

With this said, he is making less than $5 million this coming season, according to Spotrac, and he does play left and center field, which is a position of need.

The good news for those who’d rather acquire more well known power bats, the Pirates reportedly have a ridiculous asking price for Reynolds. Rosenthal said they would “almost certainly” want C.J. Abrams in return, the Padres’ best prospect, which obviously should make Preller hang up the phone right when his name is mentioned.

Abrams is easily the one untouchable prospect in the farm system if you could only pick one untouchable guy and he could impact the major league roster as early as this season. The 21-year-old is stupid fast, hasn’t hit worse than .296 in the minors yet, and doesn’t strike out much. He said earlier this week he’s talked with Fernando Tatis Jr. about eventually playing with each other and I’d hate to not even get a chance to see that happen at Petco Park.

Let me know if you agree with me in the comments but I’d be in on Reynolds if he was a free agent but not when it’s a trade where they’d have to part with Abrams.