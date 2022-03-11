Talking Friars Ep. 122: Gore impresses early, Spring Training schedule out, Melvin speaks, Suzuki nearing decision?

More action happened on the second day of the free agent frenzy than the first. Clayton Kershaw is a Dodger again. Carlos Rodon is a Giant. Andrelton Simmons is a Cub. But where will Seiya Suzuki land?

Ep. 122: Gore impresses early, Spring Training schedule out, Bob Melvin speaks, Suzuki nearing decision?



-Plus, there will be a new World Series play by play man. Why it should be @DonOrsillo!



