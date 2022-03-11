Padres 2022 Spring Training schedule announced

The San Diego Padres will be playing 18 Spring Training games in Arizona before heading to Chase Field to open up the season on April 7. Their schedule was announced earlier today, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Their first exhibition game will be next Friday, March 18 against the Seattle Mariners. The Padres will have just one day off once their spring slate of games begin. April 5 is their final Spring Training game with the usual off day coming April 6 before Opening Day on the seventh.