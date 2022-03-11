Padres pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore touched 99 mph today against live hitters

MacKenzie Gore was drafted in 2017 and was once the best pitching prospect in baseball. However, the San Diego Padres prospect struggled mightily with his mechanics last season—so much so that he had to be sent back to Peoria from Triple-A.

The lockout just ended yesterday so Gore, who was unable to communicate during the lockout with the Padres since he was on the 40-man roster, can now be in camp for the team alongside first year San Diego pitching coach Ruben Niebla.

According to people who were on the scene today, Gore looked really good and even was hitting 99 miles per hour with his fastball. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune tweeted his pitches were over and around the plate so that’s encouraging.

95-99 mph and over/around the plate. https://t.co/XdO1Mc0MBd — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) March 11, 2022

Gore’s outing was filled with mostly fastballs so I’m not going to overreact to anything when he’s facing teammates and not throwing off-speed pitches but it’s refreshing to see him throw off a mound without any hesitancy. If he can be the pitcher the club thought he was going to be, it will make the Niebla hiring look really, really good.