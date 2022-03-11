When do the Padres start playing?

San Diego Padres pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to Peoria three weeks ago, and nearly two weeks after spring training games were to begin, baseball is finally back.

The negotiations lasted nearly 100 days, but Major League Baseball and the Players Association came to terms on a new CBA on Thursday, ending the lockout.

Per Kevin Acee at the San Diego Union-Tribune: “Multiple sources said players have until Sunday to report to spring training facilities, though it is expected some will take longer due to visa complications or other travel issues.”

The Padres would play their first spring training game either March 17 or March 18 and will open the season April 7 against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix, one week later than originally scheduled.

Opening Day is now April 7th. The #Padres will face the #Diamondbacks in Arizona for that game. — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) March 10, 2022

Opening Day is set for April 14 against the Braves. Become a Season Ticket Member and gain priority access, as well as discounts on concessions and merchandise! — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 10, 2022

The six cancelled home games against the Giants and the Rockies will be rearranged into doubleheaders, included on scheduled days off and they’ll probably extend the season.