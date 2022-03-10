A three hour live stream where no moves were made

I thought going live to chat with other San Diego Padres fans for a few hours as the lockout was ending was going to be a great idea because A.J. Preller was going to make at least one move. However, that didn’t happen so I instead talked about Rob Manfred’s comments announcing the end of the lockout, some potential moves the Padres and other teams might make, what the lineup looks like right now, how San Diego would be affected by Matt Olson and Freddie Freeman going elsewhere, and of course what the Padres top free agent/trade acquisition priorities should be (in order).

You can watch the whole replay by clicking the YouTube link below.