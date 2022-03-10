Talking Friars Episode 121: WE’VE GOT BASEBALL BABY

Baseball is back! The owners are ratifying the deal at 3 pm PT and shortly thereafter free agency should start. Here’s an article about the news. It’s so weird that we’re talking about the baseball season happening on April 7 when Rob Manfred literally canceled the second week of games yesterday. Now he is putting those games back on the schedule. Who cares now though, right (Me still a little bit)? I was SO pumped up after hearing this news so if you want to hear or watch my reaction, click one of the links below!

Ep. 121: WE'VE GOT BASEBALL BABY (REACTION TO NEWS)



-Full details/timeline of today's events

-Questions that need to be answered by #Padres

-When FA will start in #MLB

-More happiness and yelling!!!



