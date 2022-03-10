 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Episode 121: WE’VE GOT BASEBALL BABY

Get pumped up!

By Ben Fadden
MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball is back! The owners are ratifying the deal at 3 pm PT and shortly thereafter free agency should start. Here’s an article about the news. It’s so weird that we’re talking about the baseball season happening on April 7 when Rob Manfred literally canceled the second week of games yesterday. Now he is putting those games back on the schedule. Who cares now though, right (Me still a little bit)? I was SO pumped up after hearing this news so if you want to hear or watch my reaction, click one of the links below!

Feel free to share your thoughts below!

