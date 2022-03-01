Talking Friars Ep. 115: A SLAP IN THE FACE!!!

I am really irritated right now and so should you. Major League Baseball has canceled the first two regular season series of the season, as they couldn’t come to agreement with the players on a new CBA. Therefore, the San Diego Padres’ first two series of the season against the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies have been cancelled.

I have all of the details of how and why a deal didn’t occur in my latest episode. As I was recording, Manfred formally announced the cancellation of some games so I reacted.