Good Morning San Diego - March 1, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Bip Roberts

Roberts is considered to be one of the best players in franchise history, suiting up in the middle of the San Diego Padres infield from 1986-91 and again from 1994-95. Following his first tenure with the team, Roberts was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in 1992, where he became an All-Star for the only time in his career. He also played for the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics before retiring at the end of the 1998 season.