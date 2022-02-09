Talking Friars Ep. 102: Gore latest, Abrams positional future and more with MadFriars’ Kevin Charity

The lockout is still going on and if this continues, some top prospects in the San Diego Padres farm system will be impacted so I brought on Kevin Charity of MadFriars to discuss what that impact is and to give us some updates on the top prospects in the farm system.
-Shildt, Niebla impact
-"Colossal" negative of lockout
-Hassell timeline & upside
-Jarlin Susana + international class overview
