Good Morning San Diego - February 9, 2021

Andrew Cashner
Cashner began his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs, but after two seasons, he was traded in exchange for Anthony Rizzo. Cashner would go on to spend parts of five seasons in San Diego. In his best season in 2013, Cashner went 10-9, compiling a 3.09 ERA with 128 strikeouts in 175 innings. Cashner would remain an integral part of the rotation but struggled to reach his 2013 peak again. Cashner was traded to the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2016 trade deadline. He went on to play for the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2019.
