Good Morning San Diego - February 8, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Franchy Cordero
Cordero was signed by the Padres as an international free agent in 2011. He spent six years in the Friars’ farm system before being called up and making his MLB debut in 2017. However, when he arrived in San Diego, he spent more time on the bench than in the game thanks to numerous injuries. It ultimately led to Cordero being traded just before the resumption of the 2020 season to the Kansas City Royals for Tim Hill. He played in 2020 for the Royals and 2021 with the Boston Red Sox.
