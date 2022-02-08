 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - February 8, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, February 8, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Franchy Cordero

San Diego Padres Photo Day

Cordero was signed by the Padres as an international free agent in 2011. He spent six years in the Friars’ farm system before being called up and making his MLB debut in 2017. However, when he arrived in San Diego, he spent more time on the bench than in the game thanks to numerous injuries. It ultimately led to Cordero being traded just before the resumption of the 2020 season to the Kansas City Royals for Tim Hill. He played in 2020 for the Royals and 2021 with the Boston Red Sox.

