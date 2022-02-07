Talking Friars Ep. 101: Which AJ Preller trade would you undo if you could?

On Sunday, I gave you, the readers, a chance to answer the following question: If you could undo one AJ Preller trade from his tenure as the GM of the Padres which one would you pick?

There were numerous responses that I saw in the comments. More than one reader said the Trea Turner three way trade that brought in Wil Myers from Tampa Bay. Another said the Matt Kemp deal with the Dodgers that moved Yasmani Grandal to Hollywood. One reader even said the Mike Clevinger deal that Preller made during the 2020 shortened season.

Most of those have solid arguments to be the one to undo but I didn’t pick any of them. To find out which deal I selected, watch or listen to episode 101 of the Talking Friars podcast! Let me know if you agree!