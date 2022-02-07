Good Morning San Diego - February 7, 2021

San Diego Padres News
Adrián González Announces Retirement (MLB Trade Rumors)
Five-Time MLB All-Star Adrián González Announces Retirement (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
(Half of) rare Wagner card nets $475K+ at auction (MLB.com)
Rising stars Dominguez, Volpe set for Yanks minicamp (MLB.com)
How the ‘86 Red Sox helped create a mustard museum (MLB.com)
A Paige out of history: Satchel’s return in ‘65 (MLB.com)
MLB’s request for federal mediator declined by MLBPA (MLB.com)
Padre of the Day
Adrián González
González is one of the most beloved Padres from the 2000’s, making three All-Star appearances representing the Friars from 2008-10. He also won two Gold Glove awards at first base in 2008 and 2009. In five seasons with the team, González hit for a .281 average with 161 home runs and 501 RBI’s. In the 2010 offseason, González was traded to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal. He would go on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets before retiring in 2018.
Loading comments...