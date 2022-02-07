 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - February 7, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, February 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: APR 19 Padres at Phillies Photo by William A Guerro / Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Padre of the Day

Adrián González

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim vs San Diego Padres Set Number: X82603 TK1 R1 F51

González is one of the most beloved Padres from the 2000’s, making three All-Star appearances representing the Friars from 2008-10. He also won two Gold Glove awards at first base in 2008 and 2009. In five seasons with the team, González hit for a .281 average with 161 home runs and 501 RBI’s. In the 2010 offseason, González was traded to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal. He would go on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets before retiring in 2018.

