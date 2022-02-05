 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ICYMI: Padres land four on Keith Law’s top 100 prospects list

Keith Law released his 2022 top 100 prospects list for subscribers of The Athletic on Monday morning. He has four Padres on the list.

By Felipe Bruce
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

CJ Abrams and Robert Hassell III are on the rise

Abrams is up from No. 8 to No. 5 despite even having a season-ending leg injuries last summer at Double-A San Antonio. He has been back to full baseball activity this month and is looking to get ready for the spring training.

San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Keith Law said Abrams is: “projects as a star, whether at short or in center, especially if his elite speed is intact after that gruesome injury.”

Hassell, 20, is up from No. 60 to No. 24 after hitting .303/.393/.470 with 11 homers in 110 games between Low Single-A and High Single-A.

Catcher Luis Campusano dropped from No. 42 to No. 67.

San Diego Padres v Seattle Mariners Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images

MacKenzie Gore still ranks after a lost 2021 season. He was ranked No. 2 a year ago, and now is down to No. 59 after a struggling 2021 season. Law said: “there’s still No. 1 starter ceiling here; only the probability has dropped, but it ain’t zero, folks. I’m not walking away from this kind of upside and athleticism, even with a lost season on his resume.”

Last month, Baseball America’s top-100 had Gore off the list, Abrams was up from No. 11 to No. 9 and also on the rise, Hassell went from No. 85 to No. 30. Luis Campusano checked in at No. 53 in the top-100.

Baseball Prospectus top 101-list was also released last month and Gore was missing there too.

  • 11 – Abrams
  • 26 - Hassell
  • 59 - Campusano

