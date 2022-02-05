ICYMI: Padres land four on Keith Law’s top 100 prospects list

CJ Abrams and Robert Hassell III are on the rise

Abrams is up from No. 8 to No. 5 despite even having a season-ending leg injuries last summer at Double-A San Antonio. He has been back to full baseball activity this month and is looking to get ready for the spring training.

Keith Law said Abrams is: “projects as a star, whether at short or in center, especially if his elite speed is intact after that gruesome injury.”

Hassell, 20, is up from No. 60 to No. 24 after hitting .303/.393/.470 with 11 homers in 110 games between Low Single-A and High Single-A.

Catcher Luis Campusano dropped from No. 42 to No. 67.

MacKenzie Gore still ranks after a lost 2021 season. He was ranked No. 2 a year ago, and now is down to No. 59 after a struggling 2021 season. Law said: “there’s still No. 1 starter ceiling here; only the probability has dropped, but it ain’t zero, folks. I’m not walking away from this kind of upside and athleticism, even with a lost season on his resume.”

Last month, Baseball America’s top-100 had Gore off the list, Abrams was up from No. 11 to No. 9 and also on the rise, Hassell went from No. 85 to No. 30. Luis Campusano checked in at No. 53 in the top-100.

Baseball Prospectus top 101-list was also released last month and Gore was missing there too.