Talking Friars Ep. 100: Possible Mancini trade + Jeter is better than Tony Gwynn?

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I go through a possible deal where the Padres could land Trey Mancini from Baltimore before getting into ESPN’s top 100 players of all time ranking.
Ep. 100: Possible #Padres Trey Mancini trade + Jeter is better than Tony Gwynn?— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 4, 2022
-Plus, expressing my appreciation for you!
-Two HOFers Tony deserves higher ranking than by ESPN
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
Watch: https://t.co/ZusdG4YTsE
Loading comments...