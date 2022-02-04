 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 100: Possible Mancini trade + Jeter is better than Tony Gwynn?

Plus, I express my appreciation to you

By Ben Fadden
World Series - San Diego Padres v New York Yankees - Game One

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I go through a possible deal where the Padres could land Trey Mancini from Baltimore before getting into ESPN’s top 100 players of all time ranking.

