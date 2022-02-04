Good Morning San Diego - February 4, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres roster review: Manny Machado (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Triple-A schedules expanded by 6 games to 150 (ESPN.com)

Witness list released in trial of ex-Angels staffer (ESPN.com)

MLB asks mediator for help resolving lockout (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Ben Davis

Davis was drafted by the Padres with the second overall pick of the 1995 MLB Draft. He wouldn’t make his big league debut until the latter part of the 1998 season, and he spent four subpar seasons with the team. Following the 2001 season, the Padres traded Davis to the Mariners, a trade met with criticism from the fanbase. He would go on to play just three more seasons in the bigs, last playing for the Chicago White Sox in 2004. In 2008, Davis traded in his catcher’s mitt for a pitching glove in an attempt to return to the majors, but it was unsuccessful. He retired from professional baseball in 2011.