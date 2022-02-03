Good Morning San Diego - February 3, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Ernesto Frieri

Frieri signed with the Padres as an international free agent out of Colombia in 2005. He made his debut with the Friars in late 2009 before joining the team full-time in 2010. In 2010, Frieri made 33 appearances with an ERA of 1.71 and 41 strikeouts. In May 2012, Frieri was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for Alexi Amarista and Donn Roach. He would go on to play for the Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor-league contract ahead of the 2018 season, but was released before the season began.