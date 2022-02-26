Saturday’s MLB-MLBPA CBA talks roundup

Major League Baseball and the Players Association got together once again earlier today to try and make progress on reaching agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement so the season can start on time.

As the clock keeps ticking, it doesn’t seem like the season will start on time.

Here is a thread of the most notable reporting from today’s discussions. I also reacted to this news on my podcast.

Oh so now we have owners arriving late to meetings https://t.co/dZBhCWQFAi — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 26, 2022

A correction to this tweet: it should say owners increased the CBT by $1m in one year, rather than cutting by $1m. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022

The sides even went backwards on the lottery draft after making progress yesterday. League’s offer contingent on 14 team postseason. Players sticking with 12. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 26, 2022

No meeting was immediately scheduled for tomorrow between MLB and MLBPA. Players plan to discuss. But speculatively: it would be difficult for either side to end these talks prior to Monday, which is the day of MLB’s imposed deadline for the regular season to start on time. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022