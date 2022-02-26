Saturday’s MLB-MLBPA CBA talks roundup

Major League Baseball and the Players Association got together once again earlier today to try and make progress on reaching agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement so the season can start on time.
As the clock keeps ticking, it doesn’t seem like the season will start on time.
Here is a thread of the most notable reporting from today’s discussions. I also reacted to this news on my podcast.
Oh so now we have owners arriving late to meetings https://t.co/dZBhCWQFAi— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 26, 2022
A correction to this tweet: it should say owners increased the CBT by $1m in one year, rather than cutting by $1m.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022
The sides even went backwards on the lottery draft after making progress yesterday. League’s offer contingent on 14 team postseason. Players sticking with 12.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 26, 2022
No meeting was immediately scheduled for tomorrow between MLB and MLBPA. Players plan to discuss. But speculatively: it would be difficult for either side to end these talks prior to Monday, which is the day of MLB’s imposed deadline for the regular season to start on time.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 26, 2022
The two sides did agree on one issue, restricting the number of times (5) a player can be optioned to the minors in one season.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 26, 2022
