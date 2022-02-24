 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday’s CBA roundup doesn’t contain great news

Time continues to tick towards February 28

By Ben Fadden
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The players and the league have met for four consecutive days in Florida and it doesn’t seem like there has been much progress at all. On Thursday, many reporters said that there was minimal progress and it doesn’t seem like the Competitive Balance Tax was discussed yet again, which is a main sticking point for both sides.

