Thursday’s CBA roundup doesn’t contain great news

The players and the league have met for four consecutive days in Florida and it doesn’t seem like there has been much progress at all. On Thursday, many reporters said that there was minimal progress and it doesn’t seem like the Competitive Balance Tax was discussed yet again, which is a main sticking point for both sides.

The union moved a little towards the league on draft order and service time manipulation but the day ended early because the sides had nothing more to discuss, according to sources. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 24, 2022

The union’s move on service time would have given a full year to about 20 extra players over the past 5 years, down from a previous offer which would have accounted for about 29 players. Like all week, it’s a decent tweak. Big issues remain. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 24, 2022

Source: Players upset w how far apart sides remain, adding that MLB negotiators told union they have run out of ideas and that owners are upset with players.

Players made two moves toward owners on draft order and service time manipulation.

Talks resume Friday. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) February 24, 2022

MLB and MLBPA plan to meet again tomorrow, a 5th straight day. MLB did not react well to the players’ proposals today. Once again, like the three preceding days, today brought no substantive progress. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 24, 2022

