Good Morning San Diego - February 24, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Dodgers Sign Former San Diego Padres Pitcher to Minor League Contract (Sports Illustrated)

Minors: Relievers to watch in the Padres’ farm system (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres newest entrant in Matt Olson Sweepstakes (White Cleat Beat)

MLB News

CBA talks continue; sides reconvened today (MLB.com)

Rangers prospect Jung out 6 months after shoulder surgery (MLB.com)

Heralded prospect Jobe gives up first HR ... ever? (MLB.com)

Berkman and Cruz enjoying new challenge as college coaches (MLB.com)

Bitten by ‘Buck Bug,’ Kendrick exudes passion for Negro Leagues (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Scott Livingstone

Livingstone spent parts of four seasons (and most of his career) in sunny San Diego from 1994-97, wearing many hats as an occasional pinch hitter and utility infielder. Livingstone would also play for the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Montreal Expos before retiring following the 1998 season after eight years in the major leagues.