 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 112: Former MLB Network producer Bruce Schein on Christopher Russo, lockout, 2022 outlook

Plus, we discuss whether Derek Jeter was really better than Tony Gwynn

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: SEP 29 Padres at Dodgers Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For those who don’t know, Bruce Schein was Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s long time producer on MLB Network’s High Heat. He joined me on today’s episode of the Talking Friars podcast to discuss his time with Russo before we get into the San Diego Padres’ outlook after the lockout.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...