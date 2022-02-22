 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday’s CBA negotiations roundup

The players made some compromises if you want to call it that

By Ben Fadden
MLB: JAN 28 MLB Lockout Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Players Association and Major League Baseball were at it again in Florida for their second straight day of meetings to try and hammer out a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The good news is there were some concessions made by the players in their new proposal and the two sides will meet again on Wednesday.

As for the bad news, the concessions weren’t nearly enough and the Competitive Balance Tax wasn’t discussed for a second straight day. The CBT feels like it will be the last thing the two sides have to agree on for there to be an agreement finalized.

Here’s Evan Drellich and other reporters with some of the specifics on what happened on Tuesday:

Here’s more of my reaction:

