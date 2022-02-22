Tuesday’s CBA negotiations roundup

The Players Association and Major League Baseball were at it again in Florida for their second straight day of meetings to try and hammer out a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The good news is there were some concessions made by the players in their new proposal and the two sides will meet again on Wednesday.

As for the bad news, the concessions weren’t nearly enough and the Competitive Balance Tax wasn’t discussed for a second straight day. The CBT feels like it will be the last thing the two sides have to agree on for there to be an agreement finalized.

Here’s Evan Drellich and other reporters with some of the specifics on what happened on Tuesday:

On minimum salary that MLBPA proposed today: First year of the CBA remains $775,000. Each subsequent year, it goes up by $30,000 now, instead of $25,000 previously. So it’s now:



2022: 775k

2023: 805k

2024: 835k

2025: 865k

2026: 895k — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2022

Perhaps most important: The union did not move on CBT. That has been the lodestar of past negotiations and is shaping up to be the same this time around. The sides will meet for the third consecutive day tomorrow in Jupiter with the clock ticking on MLB’s Feb. 28 deadline. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 22, 2022

Meeting is over. The union offered more tweaks similar to what the league did yesterday, including:



-Went from 80 percent to 75 percent on Super 2 request

-8 teams to 7 in a draft lottery



League's turn tomorrow. Big issues still remain — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 22, 2022

