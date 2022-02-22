 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 111: Padres minor league pitcher Kevin Kopps

We discuss plenty of topics with the 2021 Golden Spikes award winner!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
NCAA Baseball Regional - Fayetteville Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I spoke with San Diego Padres 2021 third round draft pick, Kevin Kopps, who discussed everything with me from his thoughts on minor leaguers not being paid in Spring Training to who he wants to learn from the most when Spring Training finally starts.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...