New Padres 2022 Spring Training hats are here

Major League Baseball has released all of the 2022 Spring Training hats that were made by New Era and like most years, I don’t get why they have to change the hat every single year. I don’t have a problem with this year’s logo and color scheme but the mesh part makes it look cheap and the Cactus League logo was fine the way it was in 2019.

Not to mention it costs $43.99 before taxes for a Spring Training hat.

Here are some of the initial reactions from fans on Twitter:

Is this them for real? Not sure I’m digging the mesh. — Sad Friar (@sadfriar) February 21, 2022

Why so dark? It is called SPRING training, not MLB-owners-lockout-is-ruining-SPRING training. Also the mesh looks cheap, although they are selling for premium prices. Hard pass. — Roger Weatherford (@rdwe) February 21, 2022

"Thoughts on Padres Spring Training Hats?" pic.twitter.com/a1LK5CkeWF — Excited SDSU fan (@BryantMV96) February 21, 2022

Feel free to tell me how you feel about the hat in the comments!