New Padres 2022 Spring Training hats are here

Why the mesh though?

By Ben Fadden
Oakland Athletics v San Diego Padres Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has released all of the 2022 Spring Training hats that were made by New Era and like most years, I don’t get why they have to change the hat every single year. I don’t have a problem with this year’s logo and color scheme but the mesh part makes it look cheap and the Cactus League logo was fine the way it was in 2019.

Not to mention it costs $43.99 before taxes for a Spring Training hat.

Here are some of the initial reactions from fans on Twitter:

Feel free to tell me how you feel about the hat in the comments!

