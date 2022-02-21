 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 110: Should the Padres sign Kyle Schwarber?

Plus, we discuss Adrian Gonzalez not being able to retire as a Padre, Tommy Pham being open to first base, and some changes MLB can make to the ASG festivities

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros, 2021 American League Championship Series Set Number: X163840 TK1

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...