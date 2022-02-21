Ep: 110: Should the #Padres sign Kyle Schwarber?— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 21, 2022
-Plus, discussing A-Gon not being allowed to retire as a Friar, Pham willing to play 1B & changes MLB can make to ASG
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
Watch (starts @ 2 mins & 2 seconds): https://t.co/uUgQBwseut #MLB #RedSox
Filed under:
Talking Friars Ep. 110: Should the Padres sign Kyle Schwarber?
Plus, we discuss Adrian Gonzalez not being able to retire as a Padre, Tommy Pham being open to first base, and some changes MLB can make to the ASG festivities
Loading comments...