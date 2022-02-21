Good Morning San Diego - February 21, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Ex-Padres star Adrian Gonzalez sets record straight on exit (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Minors: Right-handed starters to watch in the Padres’ farm system (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Man arrested for taking joyride in SUV at Padres’ Petco Park (CBS Sports)

MLB News

Start of Spring Training games delayed a week (MLB.com)

Dawson Classic offers visibility to HBCU athletes (MLB.com)

Mets prospect Baty ‘looking forward to the journey’ to MLB (MLB.com)

The mustache that ended a HOF career (MLB.com)

Legendary triple play ball found on ‘Roadshow’ (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Ozzie Smith

The Hall of Famer is mostly known for his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Gold Glove shortstop spent the first four seasons of his career in sunny San Diego. Smith made his first of 15 All-Star appearances as a Padre in 1981 before being traded to the Cardinals the following season for Garry Templeton.