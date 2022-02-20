 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 109: Should the Padres Acquire Tyler Glasnow?

Plus, answering a mailbag question on if a trade package around Myers to clear his salary would be painful

By Ben Fadden
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Yesterday, I gave you my thoughts on if Seiya Suzuki is worth $12-15 million per year over the course of five years. Today, I talk about another potential acquisition in Tyler Glasnow.

