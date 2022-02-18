 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 107: Former Padres infielder Adam Rosales on Bob Melvin, Wil Myers, and his time in San Diego

This was a fun conversation with the always energetic former Padre!

By Ben Fadden
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Former San Diego Padres infielder Adam Rosales joined the show this week to talk about his time in San Diego and what he is doing now in professional baseball. I ask him about his future aspirations, why he sprinted around the bases during home runs, what Wil Myers and Matt Kemp were like behind the scenes, his eating habits as a player, and what his relationship was like with Andy Green and A.J. Preller.

