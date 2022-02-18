Talking Friars Ep. 107: Former Padres infielder Adam Rosales on Bob Melvin, Wil Myers, and his time in San Diego

Former San Diego Padres infielder Adam Rosales joined the show this week to talk about his time in San Diego and what he is doing now in professional baseball. I ask him about his future aspirations, why he sprinted around the bases during home runs, what Wil Myers and Matt Kemp were like behind the scenes, his eating habits as a player, and what his relationship was like with Andy Green and A.J. Preller.

MLB coaching aspirations

Story behind sprinting on HRs

Melvin: "favorite manager of all time"

Myers' eating habits/chill persona

Being Andy Green's roommate in AAA



