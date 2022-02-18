Good Morning San Diego - February 18, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Jake Peavy

Peavy is one of the best pitchers in franchise history. During his eight years in sunny San Diego, Peavy won 92 games with a 3.29 ERA. His best season came in 2007, when he won a career-high 19 games and won the NL Cy Young Award. He stayed with the Padres until 2009, when he was traded to the Chicago White Sox right before the Trade Deadline.