It takes more than 15 minutes to walk your dog!

Unbelievable. Simply unbelievable.

The Players Association’s lawyers and Major League Baseball’s representation met today in New York for 15 minutes. Following the 15 minute get together, if you want to call it that, Bruce Meyer—the head of the MLBPA— and Dan Halem—the head of the league’s representation— held a 20 minute side session...probably just to keep speaking past each other.

The players were submitting their newest counter proposal to the league but it obviously didn’t go over well. According to reports, the players lowered their asking price for the number of players with 2+ years of service to be arbitration eligible from 100% to 80%. However, there’s no way the league liked what they’d have to give back to the players in return for this concession: an increase of the pre-arbitration bonus pool money from $100 million to $115 million.

The league was already $75 million away from the $100 million the players were asking for so there’s no way the league will want to give them an additional $15 million when their total desired pre-arbitration bonus pool money is $15 million.

Most of the meetings have been on the owners but this time, today’s meeting was on the players. They didn’t try to come to the middle. They somehow thought it was a good idea to increase their offer.

Based on the reports today, the negotiations went in the wrong direction towards having a season start on time.