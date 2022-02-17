Good Morning San Diego - February 17, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Matt Kemp

After nearly a decade of tormenting the Padres with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team acquired Kemp via trade following the 2014 season in an attempt to buy into contention. Kemp would have a decent stint in San Diego, batting .264 and hitting 46 home runs in 254 games with the team. Unfortunately, the team around him wasn’t living up to the standards set for them and Kemp was dealt in 2016 to the Atlanta Braves. He would go on to finish his career in 2020 with the Colorado Rockies.