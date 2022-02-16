Talking Friars Ep. 106: Who’d you rather attach in an Eric Hosmer trade: MacKenzie Gore or Luis Campusano?

On Episode 106 of the Talking Friars podcast, I give you my thoughts on MacKenzie Gore or Luis Campusano being attached to an Eric Hosmer trade before answering some mailbag questions. If you want a question answered on an upcoming episode, drop your question below!

Ep. 106: Who Would You Attach to Hosmer Trade: Gore or Campusano?



Also...

-Reacting to ESPN's top 100 prospects list

-Mailbag Q's on Hosmer's negative value and the start of season being in question



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE

Watch: https://t.co/VHTdIcdfL5 #Padres #MLB — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 16, 2022