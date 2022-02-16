 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 106: Who’d you rather attach in an Eric Hosmer trade: MacKenzie Gore or Luis Campusano?

Plus, some thoughts on if the season starts on time and ESPN’s top 100 prospects list

By Ben Fadden
On Episode 106 of the Talking Friars podcast, I give you my thoughts on MacKenzie Gore or Luis Campusano being attached to an Eric Hosmer trade before answering some mailbag questions. If you want a question answered on an upcoming episode, drop your question below!

