Good Morning San Diego - February 16, 2022

Padre of the Day

Eric Show

Show was the ace of the Padres’ pitching staff throughout the 1980’s. Show became a full-time starter in 1983 and won 15 games in consecutive seasons. Through ten years with the Padres, Show won 100 games. He spent one year with the Oakland Athletics before retiring in 1991. Show developed a drug addiction during his playing days and died in 1994 as a result of an overdose. He was 37 years old.