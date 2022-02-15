Good Morning San Diego - February 15, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padre of the Day
Alan Wiggins
Wiggins played a key role on the 1984 World Series team as the everyday second baseman. Wiggins was known for his speed on the bases, stealing a career-high 70 bases in ‘84. Unfortunately, following the 1984 World Series run, Wiggins struggled with substance abuse and the Padres suspended him following 10 appearances in the 1985 season. The team traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for two minor league prospects that amounted to very little. Wiggins passed away in 1991 due to AIDS complications.
