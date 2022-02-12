Talking Friars Ep. 104: MLB + MLBPA meet for less than 60 minutes? Seriously?!

I am pretty disgusted by what is happening right now in Major League baseball. First, minor leaguers are going to continue not being paid in Spring Training and to make matters worse, we don’t even know when Spring Training is going to start.
Ep. 104: MLB + MLBPA meet for less than an hour? Seriously?!— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 12, 2022
-Latest on today's meeting
-Explaining how dumb it is that MiLBers aren't paid in Spring Training
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
Watch: https://t.co/x4RLFCHM2u#MLB #Lockout #Manfred #MLBPA @MLBPA #Padres pic.twitter.com/oDhXnSMl5I
Loading comments...