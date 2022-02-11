 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - February 11, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, February 11, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

AJ Brown and Major League Baseball: True Love or Leverage? (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Skaggs’ mother says opioid struggle dated to ‘13 (ESPN.com)

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47 (ESPN.com)

Riggleman, 69, takes minor league manager post (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Aaron Harang

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images

San Diego native Aaron Harang played his college ball at San Diego State before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 1999 MLB Draft. Harang was traded to the Oakland Athletics before playing in the major leagues and spent two seasons there before eight with the Cincinnati Reds. Harang spent the 2011 season with the Padres, going 14-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 124 strikeouts. Harang would go on to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies before retiring at the end of the 2015 season.

