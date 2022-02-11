Good Morning San Diego - February 11, 2022

San Diego Padres News
AJ Brown and Major League Baseball: True Love or Leverage? (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Skaggs’ mother says opioid struggle dated to ‘13 (ESPN.com)
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47 (ESPN.com)
Riggleman, 69, takes minor league manager post (ESPN.com)
Padre of the Day
Aaron Harang
San Diego native Aaron Harang played his college ball at San Diego State before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 1999 MLB Draft. Harang was traded to the Oakland Athletics before playing in the major leagues and spent two seasons there before eight with the Cincinnati Reds. Harang spent the 2011 season with the Padres, going 14-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 124 strikeouts. Harang would go on to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies before retiring at the end of the 2015 season.
