Talking Friars Ep. 103: Manfred speaks + Padres have “given up” on Hosmer?

A lot has already happened today in the baseball world. Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to the media in Orlando and there’s a new report out about the San Diego Padres front office’s belief—or lack of belief—in Eric Hosmer.
I also give you the full breakdown of what Manfred said before talking about the Hosmer reporting and Keith Law’s top 20 Padres prospect list. I also wrote about Law’s list this morning.
Ep. 103: Manfred Speaks on CBA Talks + Padres "have given up" on Hosmer?!— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) February 10, 2022
-Plus, some thoughts about Keith Law's top 20 Padres prospect list
Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
Watch: https://t.co/Z1k7CX6Pvu #Padres #MLB #HungryForMore #Manfred
Loading comments...