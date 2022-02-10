 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 103: Manfred speaks + Padres have “given up” on Hosmer?

Plus some talk about the Padres top 20 prospects, according to Keith Law

By Ben Fadden
MLB: AUG 27 Padres at Angels Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A lot has already happened today in the baseball world. Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to the media in Orlando and there’s a new report out about the San Diego Padres front office’s belief—or lack of belief—in Eric Hosmer.

I also give you the full breakdown of what Manfred said before talking about the Hosmer reporting and Keith Law’s top 20 Padres prospect list. I also wrote about Law’s list this morning.

