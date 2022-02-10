Good Morning San Diego - February 10, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Colin Rea

Rea was drafted by the Padres in the 12th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. It would take him four years to navigate the minors before making his big league debut with the Friars in 2015. Rea was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2016 as part of the Andrew Cashner trade and made one appearance with the team before being returned to the Padres following an elbow injury. That injury would force Rea to miss all of 2017 and he spent 2018 in the minors. In 2019, Rea joined the Chicago Cubs in free agency and joined the big league club for nine appearances in the shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Rea joined the Milwaukee Brewers and pitched for the big league club at the end of the season.