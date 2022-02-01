 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring training starting on time is a longshot

There isn’t much good news coming from the latest CBA talks.

Same old same old coming from the Collective Bargaining Agreement discussions between the league and the Players Association: not much agreement. This essentially was the message coming from Tuesday’s 90 minute meeting.

All I wanted to do tonight was give you the basic information that came out of the meeting and Evan Drellich said it well in his thread today so here it is.

I’ll have a podcast episode with more on this coming out tomorrow morning.

