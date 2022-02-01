Spring training starting on time is a longshot

Same old same old coming from the Collective Bargaining Agreement discussions between the league and the Players Association: not much agreement. This essentially was the message coming from Tuesday’s 90 minute meeting.

All I wanted to do tonight was give you the basic information that came out of the meeting and Evan Drellich said it well in his thread today so here it is.

Today’s 90-minute meeting between MLB, MLBPA was heated. Some owners and players participated. The MLBPA made moves in two areas: service-time manipulation, and pre-arb bonus pool (dropped request from $105 million to $100 million). TBD when next core economics meeting will be. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 1, 2022

I’ll have a podcast episode with more on this coming out tomorrow morning.