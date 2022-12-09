Talking Friars Ep. 300: Reacting to Xander Bogaerts’ Padres Introductory Press Conference

It’s been a great last couple of days to be a San Diego Padres fan, as they’ve added another superstar to their roster in Xander Bogaerts. He was officially introduced today at Petco Park and will be wearing Trent Grisham’s old number (two).

