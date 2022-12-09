Good Morning San Diego - December 9, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Trea Turner Turned Down $342 Million Offer From Padres, per Report (Sports Illustrated)
3 moves the Padres must make after whiffing on Trea Turner (Friars on Base)
Padres pursue pitching at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove sets world record fastball for charity (Axios)
Everything we know about the Aaron Judge contract talks, including a late pitch by Padres (The Athletic)
MLB News
What’s next for Yankees after re-signing Judge? (CBS Sports)
Six takeaways from Winter Meetings (CBS Sports)
Giants’ search for power bat continues (CBS Sports)
Judge stays with Yankees: Slugger gets $360M deal (CBS Sports)
Picks and takeaways from the MLB Rule 5 draft (CBS Sports)
Red Sox sign outfielder Masataka Yoshida (CBS Sports)
Report: Cards, Contreras closing in on free agent deal (CBS Sports)
Report: Jansen signs two-year deal with Red Sox (CBS Sports)
Report: Mets get Quintana on two-year, $26M deal (CBS Sports)
