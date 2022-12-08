 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - December 8, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, December 8, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

MLB rumors: Aaron Judge, Padres held last-minute meeting for surprise $400M bid (NBC Sports)

Aaron Judge contract: Padres’ surprising bid was reportedly higher than Yankees’, but slugger turned it down (CBS Sports)

Padres Made “Significant” Offer To Aaron Judge (MLB Trade Rumors)

Rumors: Bogaerts, Correa, Cubs, Cardinals, Padres (MLB.com)

MLB News

Judge, Yankees agree to 9-year, $360M deal (source) (MLB.com)

Bogaerts getting close to a deal? (MLB.com)

2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick (MLB.com)

Contreras, Cardinals agree to 5-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

5 big questions raised by Judge’s massive deal (MLB.com)

José Quintana agrees to 2-year deal with Mets (source) (MLB.com)

Big-market club targeting Swanson? (MLB.com)

Analyzing every big move: Judge, Contreras, Bellinger & more (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

2022-23 free agents, position by position (MLB.com)

