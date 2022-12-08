Good Morning San Diego - December 8, 2022

San Diego Padres News
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge, Padres held last-minute meeting for surprise $400M bid (NBC Sports)
Aaron Judge contract: Padres’ surprising bid was reportedly higher than Yankees’, but slugger turned it down (CBS Sports)
Padres Made “Significant” Offer To Aaron Judge (MLB Trade Rumors)
Rumors: Bogaerts, Correa, Cubs, Cardinals, Padres (MLB.com)
MLB News
Judge, Yankees agree to 9-year, $360M deal (source) (MLB.com)
Bogaerts getting close to a deal? (MLB.com)
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick (MLB.com)
Contreras, Cardinals agree to 5-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
5 big questions raised by Judge’s massive deal (MLB.com)
José Quintana agrees to 2-year deal with Mets (source) (MLB.com)
Big-market club targeting Swanson? (MLB.com)
Analyzing every big move: Judge, Contreras, Bellinger & more (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
