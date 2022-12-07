Padres sign Xander Bogaerts!

The San Diego Padres are signing Xander Bogaerts to an eleven year contract worth $280 million, according to Jon Heyman.
Bogaerts to Padres. $280M 11 years— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2022
Bogaerts is a four-time All-Star who is coming off five straight top-20 MVP finishes. The 30-year-old slots in as the starting shortstop on Opening Day hitting in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth!
Reaction to Xander Bogaerts signing with the Padres!— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) December 8, 2022
