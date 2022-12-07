Padres sign Xander Bogaerts!

The San Diego Padres are signing Xander Bogaerts to an eleven year contract worth $280 million, according to Jon Heyman.

Bogaerts is a four-time All-Star who is coming off five straight top-20 MVP finishes. The 30-year-old slots in as the starting shortstop on Opening Day hitting in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth!