Talking Friars Ep. 298: Padres Lose Out On Aaron Judge

The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around. They reportedly offered $340+ million contracts to two star players—Trea Turner and Aaron Judge—and are interested in some of the other top free agents. In this episode, I go over the sequence of events that led to Judge signing back with New York, talk about what the Padres being in on Judge means for them the rest of the offseason and how they can still have a successful offseason even after losing out on two guys they really wanted.

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!