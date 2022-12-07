 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - December 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Padres rumors: San Diego chasing trio of veteran Astros bats (Friars on Base)

Joe Musgrove throws fastball on Antarctica (MLB.com)

MLB News

Mets reunite Verlander and Scherzer (CBS Sports)

What to know about 2022 Winter Meetings (CBS Sports)

Three more moves for Rangers (CBS Sports)

Reports: Turner signs 11-year, $300M deal with Phils (CBS Sports)

Verlander lands with Mets on two-year, $86M deal (CBS Sports)

Judge free agency: Yankees, Giants battling for slugger (CBS Sports)

Rumors: Dodgers finalize $20M deal with Kershaw (CBS Sports)

McGriff voted into Hall of Fame, Bonds falls short (CBS Sports)

Cy Young winner Porcello announces retirement (CBS Sports)

Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds makes rare MLB trade request (CBS Sports)

Jacob deGrom signs five-year, $185M deal with Texas Rangers (CBS Sports)

Mariners acquire Kolten Wong in trade with Brewers (CBS Sports)

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at 84 (CBS Sports)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...